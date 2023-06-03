HamberMenu
Compensation announced for victim of elephant attack

June 03, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that efforts will be made to prevent casualty in human-animal conflict around forest areas, Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre on Saturday said that the compensation of ₹15 to the family of victims in wildlife attack will be distributed at the earliest.

The compensation was announced to the family of Veerabhadra, 40, who was keeping a watch on the mango orchard in Virupasandra village in Ramanagara district and was trampled to death by a wild elephant. In another case reported recently, Ravi, 40, a farmer had been trampled by an elephant near the Bandipur National Park.

Condoling the deaths, the Minister said that though compensation would not bring back lives, it can help build families. “I have instructed the officials to prevent casualties in wildlife attack, and elephants have to be pushed back to forests.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has urged the State government to find a permanent solution to attack of elephants in Ramanagara district. He said that the death in Virupasandra has caused anxiety among villagers living closer to forest. “The fence has to be made scientifically. ”

