Karnataka

Compassionate appointment orders for 130 candidates

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Thursday handed over the appointment orders to family members of teachers who succumbed to COVID-19 and other diseases while in service. As many as 130 people were given appointment orders.

According to an official statement, speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said, “These recruitment orders will be of importance to the families who have lost working hands and are in pain. Our primary responsibility is to help the families of the deceased teachers who are in financial difficulty during this time of hardship.”

He directed officials to provide the newly recruited personnel the best possible in-service training.

