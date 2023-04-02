ADVERTISEMENT

Comparative study on poetry of Basavanna and Hopkins released

April 02, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The study authored by Central University Registrar Basavaraj P. Donur being released at Basava Samithi in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The Poetry of G.M. Hopkins and Basavanna: A Comparative Study”, authored by Basavaraj P. Donur, Registrar, Central University of Karnataka, was released at Basava Samithi office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“If Hopkins knew about Basavnna and his ideas he would have adopted Lingayat philosophy,” said Manu Baligar, member, Central Sahitya Academy, after the release of the work.

“Basavanna protested against the exploitative religious system and gave Lingayat philosophy and Hopkins also protested against the rigidity and orthodox practices of the Church of England. Though he lived in the 19th century, Hopkins’ ideas have a lot of similarities with that of Basavanna’s. It shows ideas of great thinkers always correlate and are timeless,” he said.

Dr. Baligar said that the work is meant for serious readers and suggested its translation into Kannada for taking it to a larger section of readers.

Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana, faculty members Vikram Visaji, Ganapati Sinnoor, Siddanna Langoti, Prof. Donur and others were present.

