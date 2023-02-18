Company adopts 300 TB patients under Nikshay Mitra

February 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Responding to an appeal made by Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya, Mandot Steels adopted 300 tuberculosis patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative in the city on Saturday. Under this initiative, TB patients will receive essential nutritional support.

At an event held in Malleswaram, Minister and MLA of the constituency C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Mr. Siroya, and Lalit Kumar Mandot from the company distributed protein-rich nutrition kits to TB patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siroya said: “To meet the target of making India TB-free by 2025, we have so far adopted 1,100 patients in the capital city.” On November 25 last year, Mr. Siroya had adopted 500 TB patients in the city under Nikshay Mitra.