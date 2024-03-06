GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commuting to M.M. Hills on two-wheelers and autos banned from March 7 to 11

March 06, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamarajanagar district administration has banned people from commuting to M.M. Hills on two-wheelers and autorickshaws from March 7 to March 11 in view of the large gathering expected at the hill shrine for Mahashivarathri Jathre.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district Shilpa Nag has issued orders on the temporary ban on commuting to M.M. Hills on two-wheelers and autorickshaws from 6 a.m. of March 7 to 7 p.m. of March 11 because of high vehicular density expected during Mahashivarathri Jathre when a large number of people from different parts of the State and outside are expected to congregate at the hill shrine.

The temporary ban on two-wheelers and autos was necessary as the route to M.M. Hills passes through dense forests and comprises a number of sharp bends. The high vehicular density expected during the Jathre poses a threat of road mishaps.

The restrictions on two-wheelers and autos came after the police authorities sought a ban on their movement from Cowdalli village in Hanur taluk to M.M. Hills. To ensure law and order, the police had said that alternative transport arrangements should be made for the commuters from the parking space in Cowdalli to M.M. Hills.

