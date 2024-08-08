Commuters may be hit as many buses deployed for Friday’s Cong. rally

In view of Congress’ mega rally in Mysuru on Friday, there will be disruption in normal operations by the KSRTC with a large number of buses availed by the organisers of the rally for ferrying party workers and supporters from various parts to the city for the event.

All roads will lead to Mysuru with the Congress leaving no stone unturned to send out a message to the BJP and JD(S) combine which is holding a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam.

A day before the padayatra arrives in Mysuru, the Congress is holding the rally at the Maharaja College Grounds which also happens to be the same venue for the BJP and JD(S) alliance for the padayatra’s valedictory.

People who have travel plans in buses operated by the KSRTC on Friday may have to check the availability of buses since a large number of buses are being given on rent for bringing the people to the rally. This may cause disruption in services.

In the Mysuru city division alone, almost half of its buses are given for the rally. Out of 574 buses, nearly 250 buses will not ply on the intra-city routes at least till evening from the morning with the buses off for the rally.

Sources in the KSRTC said at least 30 percent of the services may be affected in the city alone. However, they said with a lot of one-way and traffic restrictions imposed by the city police here because of the rally, the commuters would be wary of their travel and make alternative arrangements. Normal operations would resume by evening, they added.

