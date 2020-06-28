Community transmission: Expert committee to submit report

Bengaluru

28 June 2020 23:46 IST

As Bengaluru has seen a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, an expert committee is studying whether there is community transmission or not.

To a question on whether the government feels that there is community transmission, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Sunday that the committee has sought three days to assess and analyse whether the community transmission is happening or not. There will be clarity on the issue then, he added.

Advertising

Advertising