Karnataka

Community transmission: Expert committee to submit report

As Bengaluru has seen a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, an expert committee is studying whether there is community transmission or not.

To a question on whether the government feels that there is community transmission, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Sunday that the committee has sought three days to assess and analyse whether the community transmission is happening or not. There will be clarity on the issue then, he added.

