Community health officers in Ballari seek regularisation of services

November 19, 2022 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - BALLARI

As part of a Statewide agitation, community Health Officers (CHOs) staged a demonstration outside the office of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer in Ballari on Friday, demanding that the government regularise their services after the completion of six years as per the promise made at the time of their appointment.

The protesters raised slogans condemning the government for stepping back from its promise and consciously neglecting the other demands.

“There are over 6000 CHOs in health and wellness centres in rural areas across the State. They were taken on contract for six years with a promise that their services would be regularised upon the completion of term. We demand the government to keep its word,” Tukaram Naik, CHO, told The Hindu at the agitation site.

Pointing to the relatively higher remuneration being paid to CHOs in other States, Muttamma S., another protester, said that Karnataka was the only one that paid a remuneration of just ₹8,000 a month, compared to others where the monthly remuneration for the same post was ₹15,000.

“All other States are paying ₹15,000 monthly remuneration as per the guidelines made by the Union government. However, Karnataka is paying only ₹8,000. We condemn it and demand that the Karnataka government hike the remuneration to match it with other States,” she said.

Mallikarjun, another CHO, demanded the formation of Janarogya Samitis at the grassroots level as per the provisions so that they would discuss the issues pertaining to health and wellness centres and get the required facilities for them.

“As CHOs, we have played an important role in the implementation of health schemes in the rural areas. It is because of our hard work and the dedication that the health scenario in villages has changed for better. We appeal to the government to regularise our services and address the other issues so that we can continue to work with more commitment and integrity,” he said.