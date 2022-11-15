Community Health Officers demand regularisation of services

November 15, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Community Health Officers appointed on contract under the National Health Mission (NHM) will stage a State-level protest on November 18, demanding that the government regularise their services.

ADVERTISEMENT

State president of the Akhila Karnataka State Community Health Employees Association Mamit Gaikwad and district secretary Kumar Yellaling, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the Community Health Officers will protest outside the office of the District Health and Family Welfare Departments across the State on November 18.

Trending

There are 6,182 Community Health Officers (CHOs) across the State appointed on contract basis under the NHM programme. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in August 2022 directed the State government to make the post of CHOs at Sub-Health Centres-Health Wellness Centres an entry-level regular post in the nursing cadre to bridge the gap of availability of doctors in remote parts. He said that the CHOs working at Ayushman Bharat-Health Wellness Centres are delivering Comprehensive Primary Healthcare services in rural parts.

Mr. Yellaling said that they are getting ₹24,000 per month as honorarium and an additional incentive of ₹8,000.