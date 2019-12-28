Community hall: CM’s assurance to mahasabha

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the State government will release a first instalment of ₹5 crore for construction of a community hall at the site of Brahmana Mahasabha in Bengaluru.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the 10th All Karnataka Brahmana Mahasammelan organised by Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha on Saturday.
Mr. Yediyurappa said the mahasabha had sought a grant from the government for this. Though the condition of State finances was not exactly bright, he was still allotting the grant, he said.
He said the other demand about problem in getting caste certificate at government offices would be rectified.
