Communalism has triumphed over secularism: Dalit leader

Terming the Lok Sabha elections as a battle between communal and secular forces, D.G. Sagar, senior Dalit leader, said that the communal forces have triumphed over the secular forces.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, he said that the aggressive propaganda by the communal forces helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mobilise the oppressed and the marginalised communities in its favour in the elections.

“It is a big set-back for secular forces in the country. I welcome Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India as he has been given a clear mandate by the people of this country. Also, I hope that the Prime Minister would work to meet the expectations of the people who voted him to power,” he said.

Asked about the public discourse demanding the abolition of all government holidays declared for the celebrations of birth anniversaries of great personalities, Mr. Sagar said that government holidays declared in the name of certain reformers who had grown beyond their castes, religion, language and geographical boundaries should continue.

“Social reformers Basaveshwara, Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi are not confined to any caste, community or State. They had struggled for the progress of the entire humankind. Their words and deeds were aimed at making society more humane, equal and exploitation-free. Government holidays declared for observing the birth anniversaries of such personalities should continue,” he said.

Celebrations at Narona

Mr. Sagar announced that like-minded organisations and individuals had come under a single banner to observe Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar Jayanti at Narona village in Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Monday.

In the presence of Akka Annapurna Tayi, head of Lingayata Mahamath, Bidar, the event would be inaugurated by Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur. Guru Mahantha Swamy of Mahantesh Math in Narona would preside over the event.

After flag hoisting in the morning, a colourful procession would be taken out through the major streets in the village. A public meeting would then be held.