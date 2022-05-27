Communal BJP real enemy of people and not ‘family-run parties’: HDK

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on “family-run” political parties being the “biggest enemies to the country and youth” and said that in reality, it is the “communal BJP” that is the enemy of the people.

“There is no threat from family-centric politics for the country. The threat is from the communal BJP. Raking up emotional issues among people and capturing power is democracy’s biggest enemy; detrimental to the Constitution. I do not think that Modi ji doesn’t know this,” he said.

He further said that criticising family-run parties was just an excuse. “The Prime Minister’s main goal is to root-out regional political parties. After the Congress’ rout in many States, the principal Opposition parties for the BJP are regional parties,” he said.

Speaking about ‘Operation Kamala’ that brought the BJP to power, he asked, “They [BJP] purchased MLAs like people buy cattle in a weekly shandy! Does the Prime Minister deny this?... Is it untrue that Prime Minister gave official endorsement of this immoral government?”