Commotion prevails at meeting called by Smart City Limited in Hubballi

Municipal councillors cutting across party lines take exception to the functioning style of Smart City officials

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 20, 2022 19:38 IST

HUBBALLI

Commotion prevailed for most part of the stakeholders meeting organised by the Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) in Hubballi on Wednesday as municipal councillors cutting across party lines took exception to the functioning style of Smart City officials.

HDSCL organised the stakeholders meeting for providing information on various projections and progress achieved so far on Wednesday. However, the council members, who were upset over the problems caused in various localities because of the recent rainfall, did not allow the officials to make a presentation on it.

BJP councillors Santosh Chavan, Shivu Menasinakai and others did not allow Managing Director of HDSCL Shakeel Ahmed to make the presentation and wanted him to first answer their queries on the damage caused because of the Smart City works.

They sought to know whether they had inspected the damage caused because of the Smart City works. “Instead of making the city smart, you have become smart and the city turns into a swamp when it rains,” Mr. Menasinakai said.

Congress councillor Arif Bhadrapur said that instead of making Hubballi-Dharwad a smart city, the officials have, through their unscientific planning, turned the twin cities into a dirty city.

Another Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath likened the team of officials as a team of actors and that their play should be given an award.

BJP councillor Rajanna Koravi asked the officials to first arrange city rounds to inspect the works and then, take a decision on handing over the projects to the municipal corporation.

Councillor Kavita Kabbera was upset over only works being taken up in Hubballi and not in Dharwad and sought to know why such discrimination is being made. She asked why Dharwad, the district headquarter, has been left out of Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City works.

Other members from Dharwad concurred with her and sought an answer from the officials.

Mr. Shakeel Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Mayor Iresh Anchatageri had a difficult time in pacifying the angry councillors.

While Mr. Shakeel Ahmed said that Smart City works will be taken up in those areas hitherto not included, in the second phase, Mr. Gopalkrishna told the meeting that it will lead to problems in maintenance if works are not handed over to the corporation.

He said that Smart City scheme will end in June 2023 and before that the council should agree to taking over the completed works.

Additional Commissioner of HDMC Shankaranand Banashankari, Aziz Desai of HDSCL, Deputy Mayar Uma Mukund and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Congress members staged a protest outside a private hotel where the stakeholders meeting was being held, saying that unnecessarily public money is being wasted by holding the meeting in a private hotel instead of conducting it in the auditorium owned by HDMC.

