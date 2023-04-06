ADVERTISEMENT

Commoners appointed SVEEP ambassadors in Kodagu

April 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kodagu DC B.C. athish (second from right) with SVEEP ambassadors Eshwari, Ravi Muthappa and Basavaraj Badiger in Madikeri on Thursday. Kodagu ZP CEO S.Prakash is also present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kodagu district administration has appointed a few commoners drawn from the civil society as its ambassador for Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive.

The ambassadors are S.K. Eshwari of Mekari village who is specially abled; Basavaraj Badiger, an arts and painting teacher from 7 Hoskote Government Higher Primary School; and K. Ravi Muthappa who is a Home Guard personnel. They were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B.C. Satish, ZP CEO S. Prakash and others on behalf of the SVEEP committee with shawl and fruits on Thursday and the posters to create voters awareness and education were also released on the occasion.

The authorities said though Ms. Eshwari is specially abled she was determined to overcome it and despite certain limitations, mastered various types of crafts and has been described as a role model for others. Determined to be self-reliant, Ms. Eshwari mastered sewing and has taken to sports in a big way including wheel chair race, swimming etc. As an individual who was schooled at home, Ms. Eshwari is also into writing poetry and stories, scripting plays and has won state-level prize in poetry writing, the authorities added. This apart she is also into vegetable carving and has spread the message of Swacch Bharat, wealth from waste and plastic-free drive among other such national programmes and has won many awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Mr. Basavaraj Badiger has his own achievements and has been a fine arts teacher since 16 years. His works have been exhibited in different parts of the State including at Pattadakal festival, Badami festival etc and he has won the best teacher award at the taluk level. Besides, he has also won a state-level award for teachers’ co-curricular activities.

Mr. K.Ravi Muthappa has been with the Home Guards sinc 13 years. Belonging to Ivathoklu near Cheerambani, he has engaged himself in social service since many years. His services are sought during accidents in rivers, waterfalls and lakes and he has retrieved 39 human bodies so far. In the 2019 floods that ravaged the district Mr. Muthappa was instrumental in retrieving 5 bodies of a family that was buried in the slush in Korangala.

The three will take part in various voters awareness programme in the days ahead, said the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US