Commoners appointed SVEEP ambassadors in Kodagu

April 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Kodagu district administration has appointed a few commoners drawn from the civil society as its ambassador for Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive.

The ambassadors are S.K. Eshwari of Mekari village who is specially abled; Basavaraj Badiger, an arts and painting teacher from 7 Hoskote Government Higher Primary School; and K. Ravi Muthappa who is a Home Guard personnel. They were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B.C. Satish, ZP CEO S. Prakash and others on behalf of the SVEEP committee with shawl and fruits on Thursday and the posters to create voters awareness and education were also released on the occasion.

The authorities said though Ms. Eshwari is specially abled she was determined to overcome it and despite certain limitations, mastered various types of crafts and has been described as a role model for others. Determined to be self-reliant, Ms. Eshwari mastered sewing and has taken to sports in a big way including wheel chair race, swimming etc. As an individual who was schooled at home, Ms. Eshwari is also into writing poetry and stories, scripting plays and has won state-level prize in poetry writing, the authorities added. This apart she is also into vegetable carving and has spread the message of Swacch Bharat, wealth from waste and plastic-free drive among other such national programmes and has won many awards.

Similarly, Mr. Basavaraj Badiger has his own achievements and has been a fine arts teacher since 16 years. His works have been exhibited in different parts of the State including at Pattadakal festival, Badami festival etc and he has won the best teacher award at the taluk level. Besides, he has also won a state-level award for teachers’ co-curricular activities.

Mr. K.Ravi Muthappa has been with the Home Guards sinc 13 years. Belonging to Ivathoklu near Cheerambani, he has engaged himself in social service since many years. His services are sought during accidents in rivers, waterfalls and lakes and he has retrieved 39 human bodies so far. In the 2019 floods that ravaged the district Mr. Muthappa was instrumental in retrieving 5 bodies of a family that was buried in the slush in Korangala.

The three will take part in various voters awareness programme in the days ahead, said the authorities.