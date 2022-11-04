Common Law Admission Test 2023 to be held on December 18

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 national law universities (NLUs) in India

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 16:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

ADVERTISEMENT

The Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022, according to National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 national law universities (NLUs) in India. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam score for admission and recruitment.

All admissions to the five-year integrated B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. programmes that commence in the academic year 2023-24 in the 22 participating NLUs shall be through the CLAT 2023 to be held this December. The exam is conducted only once for admission to each academic year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who seek admission for the academic year 2023-24 must register for CLAT 2023 by November 13, 2022. “Candidates who were unsuccessful in securing admissions to their preferred institution through CLAT 2022, held in June 2022, are eligible to appear for CLAT 2023 after completing a fresh registration. Candidates appearing for class 12 examinations in May 2023 are also eligible to apply for CLAT 2023.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Candidates can raise any query regarding the CLAT 2023 by writing to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling 080-47162020.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
entrance examination
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app