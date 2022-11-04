Common Law Admission Test 2023 to be held on December 18

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 national law universities (NLUs) in India

The Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022, according to National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 national law universities (NLUs) in India. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam score for admission and recruitment.

All admissions to the five-year integrated B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. programmes that commence in the academic year 2023-24 in the 22 participating NLUs shall be through the CLAT 2023 to be held this December. The exam is conducted only once for admission to each academic year.

Candidates who seek admission for the academic year 2023-24 must register for CLAT 2023 by November 13, 2022. “Candidates who were unsuccessful in securing admissions to their preferred institution through CLAT 2022, held in June 2022, are eligible to appear for CLAT 2023 after completing a fresh registration. Candidates appearing for class 12 examinations in May 2023 are also eligible to apply for CLAT 2023.

Candidates can raise any query regarding the CLAT 2023 by writing to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling 080-47162020.