Common gate for Karanji Lake, RMNH opened

November 18, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The common gate between the Karanji Lake Nature Park (KLNP) and the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) was on Friday opened for the convenience of visitors to both the facilities.

The gate was formally thrown open for the public at a function held in the presence of Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Secretary and APCCF B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni, ZAK Chairman Shivakumar and RMNH officials.

Mr. Kulkarni told The Hindu that it was the long pending demand of the visitors for having this common gate opened for their convenience since they would otherwise have to take a longer route to visit the facilities.

The entry to RMNH is free while there is an entry fee for the Karanji Lake Nature Park. A ticket counter will operate at the common gate for the benefit of visitors to the KLNP, Mr Kulkarni said.

A lot of schoolchildren visit RMNH for educational purposes. The initiative can help the schools to take their children to the KLNP which has a walk-through aviary, butterfly park and many other attractions.

