Common gate for Karanji Lake, RMNH opened

The common gate between the Karanji Lake Nature Park (KLNP) and the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) was on Friday opened for the convenience of visitors to both the facilities.
ADVERTISEMENT
The gate was formally thrown open for the public at a function held in the presence of Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Secretary and APCCF B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni, ZAK Chairman Shivakumar and RMNH officials.
Mr. Kulkarni told The Hindu that it was the long pending demand of the visitors for having this common gate opened for their convenience since they would otherwise have to take a longer route to visit the facilities.
Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
The entry to RMNH is free while there is an entry fee for the Karanji Lake Nature Park. A ticket counter will operate at the common gate for the benefit of visitors to the KLNP, Mr Kulkarni said.
A lot of schoolchildren visit RMNH for educational purposes. The initiative can help the schools to take their children to the KLNP which has a walk-through aviary, butterfly park and many other attractions.
ADVERTISEMENT