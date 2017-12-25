Committees to verify B. Ed. admissions

To end to irregularities in admissions in several B.Ed colleges, Bangalore University has decided to form two committees to verify the admissions.

Several syndicate members had alleged that students enrol in B.Ed courses but do not attend classes and only appear for the examinations, while some B.Ed colleges have inadequate and non-qualified faculty members and aided colleges having “ghost” students. They also alleged about several irregularities in the admission process at many BEd colleges.

Following that during a syndicate meeting last month, two four-member committees were formed to verify the admissions for 2016-2017.

Sources in the varsity said that the committees would also look into whether the colleges were following the reservation criteria and if they had admitted more students than the intake sanctioned.

The move has been welcomed by students, while college managements are jittery about the move.

A first year B.Ed student said many students were lured by college managements who promised hostel, internships and good infrastructure.

“It would be good if experts visit the college so that they can understand the situation in colleges. At least three out of six days our classes are cancelled as the faculty members do not turn up as they are employed in more than one college,” the student added.

H.S. Ganesha Bhatta, former principal, MES Teachers College, Bengaluru said that there was an “urgent” need to streamline B.Ed and D.Ed colleges and said that this move was in the right direction.

“We produce poor quality teachers who eventually teach at primary schools and this has a cascading effect in the quality of school education. Unless teachers are trained well, they will not be able to help students reach their true potential,” he said.

An official of the varsity said that once stringent monitoring mechanisms were developed in these colleges, they would also write to the National Council for Teachers Education to issue notices to colleges that are in poor shape.

In fact, a 2013 task force appointed by Bangalore University had also found gross irregularities, including no mandatory attendance, failure to conduct internal assessment, impersonation during theory and practical examination.

The task force had recommended closure of several B.Ed colleges as well.