Committees to ensure free and fair polls

YADGIR

13 November 2021 05:47 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya has formed various committees of the district level officers to implement the election code of conduct following the instructions being given by the Election Commission for the elections to State Council from Local Bodies.

She was chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Friday.

Dr. Ragapriya said that the Election Commission of India has declared the biennial election to the State Legislative Council from 20 local authorities constituencies.

As per the notification which was published on November 16, 2021, the last for filing nominations is November 23, 2021. The scrutiny of the nomination filed will be conducted on November 24, 2021.The last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 26, 2021, and the election will be conducted between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 10, 2021. The counting of votes will be held and results will be announced on December 14, 2021, and finally, the election process will be concluded on December 16, 2021.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi is the election officer and additional Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir is the assistant election officer. The model code of conduct will exist from November 11 to December 16, 2021. Therefore various committees of district level officers were formed, Dr. Ragapriya said.

To conduct free and fair elections, a committee of Model Code of Conduct comprising of District Election Officer, officers of Police Department, Income Tax and Commercial Tax, Excise and district MCC was formed.

The District Complaint Monitoring Cell will register complaints submitted by the people and forward such complaints to the concerned officers.

The Media Certification Committee has been formed to grant permission to the candidates and political parties to publish or telecast in the newspapers, television, radio through advertisements and the Media Monitoring Committee will supervise such advertisements.

The Expenditure Monitoring Cell will inspect the expenditure of each candidate.

Helpline centre

The Helpline centre at the Assistant Election Office will work round the clock to receive any complaints and grievances from the general public. Therefore, the general public can dial 08473-253705 and District Minority Officer Raju, who has been appointed as nodal officer, will register the complaints.

Shilpa Sharma, CEO, C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, Shankaragowda Somnal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Santosh Rani, Election Officer, Ramachandra Gola, District Officer of Social Welfare Department, Raju, District Minorities Officers were present.