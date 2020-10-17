Karnataka

Committee to monitor entry of oxygen consumption

The State Health Department has set up a committee to monitor the entry of oxygen consumption details on the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dashboard.

The five-member committee, headed by the district Additional Deputy Commissioner, will have the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, District Surgeon/ Medical Superintendent, District Coordinator (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust) and Assistant District Drug Controller as members.

According to a circular, a dashboard has been developed by the NDMA for capturing the details of daily consumption of oxygen at all government and private medical establishments in the State. The five-member committee will monitor the process, the circular added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 9:41:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/committee-to-monitor-entry-of-oxygen-consumption/article32882590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY