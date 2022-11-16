Committee to monitor C-section deliveries in district, government hospitals in Tumakuru: Minister

November 16, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

A committee will monitor “unnecessary C-section deliveries” in district and government hospitals in Tumakuru, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said here on Wednesday.

Recently, Tumakuru District Hospital was in the news after a 35-year-old woman and her twin babies died during delivery at her house after she was denied treatment at the district hospital.

On Wednesday, the Minister inspected the district hospital and interacted with the patients. He said: “C-section deliveries should generally remain within the limit of 20%-40% of the total deliveries. It should not be recommended in cases where normal delivery is feasible. If this is being deliberately done, we will initiate strict action. The district surgeon should have a weekly meeting with all department heads to attend to the grievances in hospitals. The Deputy Commissioner has been directed to visit the hospitals on a regular basis.”

A release said Dr. Sudhakar handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the elder daughter of the victim who lost her life. “The amount will be kept as a fixed deposit which can be used for her future after the girl attains 18 years. Strict instructions have been given to all the staff to provide necessary medical treatment to people visiting government-run hospitals,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Namma Clinics

He added that 438 Namma Clinics are being established in the State and 288 of them are ready. The Chief Minister will dedicate the Namma Clinics to the public this month and Tumakuru will get 10 Namma Clinics. The women’s clinic will be named ‘Ayushmati Clinic’.

The Minister said that across the State, help-desks will be made functional and all the districts will be established by providing staff round the clock. He said the general public can use the complaint box to share their feedback and suggestions.

He added that the tender process has been initiated for dialysis service and the new service provider will be finalised by December.