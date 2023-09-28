Committee to draft State Education Policy to be constituted soon

September 28, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to announce a new committee to draft the State Education Policy (SEP) in the next two days. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, who met Mr. Siddaramaiah on Thursday evening said he flagged the issue of delay in constituting this committee and requested him to clear it soon. “He has promised to clear the file on Friday,” he said.

According to official sources, the Higher Education Department and the Department of School Education and Literacy have recommended the names of 18 experts to be on the committee for SEP. The names proposed by the Higher Education includes Hyderabad Central University Physics Professor Sharath Ananthamurthy, former Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University H.P. Kincha, political scientist Valerian Rodrigues who was a former professor at JNU, Haragopal a retired professor from Hyderabad Central University, and development educationist V. P. Niranjanaradhya.