Committee will be formed to plan year-long Karnataka Sambhrama-50 celebrations: Shivaraj Tangadagi

August 28, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A committee will be formed to plan the year-long celebrations of ‘Karnataka Sambhrama-50’ to mark the golden jubilee of the renaming of the State as Karnataka, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi has said.

He was addressing presspersons after interacting with writers and artists here on Monday. The preparatory meeting was held at Bengaluru and Belagavi divisions, and collected the suggestions from writers and artists. The last leg of the preparatory meeting will be held at Mysuru Revenue Division on September 4. The inputs gathered from all the four revenue divisions will be submitted to the committee for finalising the calendar of events for a year-long programme from November 1, 2023. The final blueprint would be released tentatively by September 10, Mr. Tangadagi said.

Replying to a question, he said that the State government will soon take a decision on establishing Siddaiah Puranik Prathisthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

No dearth of funds for welfare programmes

Mr. Tangadagi said that the government has adequate funds for implementing the five guarantee schemes. We have successfully implemented four guarantee schemes within three months. The State government had also earmarked funds for the year-long celebrations. Quashing the rumours of Congress initiating “Operation Hand” , Mr. Tangadagi said that after witnessing the response of the Congress-led government’s guarantee schemes, the BJP leaders are expressing their willingness to join the grand old party [Congress], the minister replied.

Referring to the misutilisation of funds in Bhovi Development Corporation during the BJP rule, Mr. Tangadagi said that he will write to the Minister of Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa urging him to order for a probe into the alleged scam. Stringent action will be taken against those who swindled the money allocated for Bhovi Development Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.