Committee to be constituted within a week to frame Karnataka Education Policy: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

August 21, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has decided to constitute a committee of experts to formulate the State Education Policy (SEP) within a week.

“The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) was formulated without taking the State governments into confidence. Education policy cannot be centrally imposed. A uniform education system cannot be imposed on a multi-cultured country. Therefore, we have decided to withdraw NEP,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah, who chaired a meeting of Vice-Chancellors, experts, and Education Department officials.

While States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have made it clear to the Union government that they will not implement NEP, even BJP-ruled States are also hesitant to implement NEP, the Chief Minister pointed out. He argued that though certificates might be issued every year under the norms of NEP, there is a question mark on how many job opportunities they will create for those who have studied for one or two years.

“Even if the poor students get job opportunities and quit study in a year or two, will they be able to study further in future?” questioned the Chief Minister. Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that educational institutions do not have the necessary infrastructure to implement the educational policy and this has created unnecessary confusion.

Role of universities

“It is not possible to bring a uniform education system in our country with its diversity in language, culture, and other factors. Universities should contribute to building equitable society. Any activities and actions which are against the Constitution should not take place in the universities. If students coming out from universities are still ignorant, devoid of rationalism and cling to caste and creed, then what they have got cannot be called education,” he said.

Addressing the media, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the committee will include experts from both higher education and school education.

Those under NEP

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar clarified how it will work with the batch that is already under NEP. “Students who have got admissions under NEP are in final year degree courses now. The NEP batch will end with them. Those students will get a three-year degree certificate will not be promoted to four years degree honours course, as the government is withdrawing NEP.”