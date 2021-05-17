Committee spreads awareness in rural areas against pandemic

Considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across Kalaburagi district, a group of members and its team has formed a COVID-19 awareness task force committee to check the spread of the virus.

The team led by Ramesh Londankar from the Department of Biotechnology of Gulbarga University along with non-teaching staff from various departments and Nagaratna Deshmane from the Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched the awareness drive in the slum localities in Kalaburagi and parts of Aland taluk and Afzalpur taluk.

Dr. Londankar said that awareness programmes are being held to educate and assist villagers in safeguarding themselves from the virus. “We also highlight the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitiser to fight COVID-19. During the awareness drive, we play a folk song on coronavirus and the precautionary steps are explained in a more effective manner,” he said.

The team comprising eight to 10 members moves from one place to another and interacts with people urging them to participate in making every village free from COVID-19. Committee members also clear doubts about vaccination to villagers and strongly encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“In the last 15 days, we have visited 65 to 70 villages and conducted awareness programmes. Our committee will soon cover all the taluks in the district. We feel it is our responsibility to do our bit by educating the rural people about the precautionary steps to be taken against the deadly virus, so that human lives are saved,” Dr. Londankar said.