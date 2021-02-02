Committee set up

Bengaluru

02 February 2021 02:19 IST

A committee will probe the genuineness of the reports that Congress member Prakash Rathod had been watching objectionable videos on his phone during the question hour on Friday.

The announcement came from Council chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty on Monday, after the House convened. The panel will have B.K. Hariprasad, Tejaswini Gowda and Marthibbe Gowda as members. Mr. Rathod earlier denied the allegations.

