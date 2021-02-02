Karnataka

Committee set up

A committee will probe the genuineness of the reports that Congress member Prakash Rathod had been watching objectionable videos on his phone during the question hour on Friday.

The announcement came from Council chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty on Monday, after the House convened. The panel will have B.K. Hariprasad, Tejaswini Gowda and Marthibbe Gowda as members. Mr. Rathod earlier denied the allegations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2021 2:20:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/committee-set-up/article33722583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY