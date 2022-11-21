Committee recommends photograph of ‘Nada Devathe’ to govt.

November 21, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Nada Devathe’

Lalit Kala Academy headed by D. Mahendra has recommended a painting of Karnataka’s “Nada Devathe” by artist Somashekar K. to the Kannada and Culture Department.

As portraits of many deities such as Saraswathi and Durgadevi were being used in different official functions, the State government had constituted a committee to recommend a painting of “Nada Devathe” to use across all official functions. The statue of Kannada deity, representing the Kannada identity, would be installed on the campus of the Bangalore University, said an official release.

The government said portrait of “Nada Devathe‘‘ should be mandatorily put up on the walls of government schools and colleges and also in all official functions.

The deity is seen against in the backdrop of Karnataka map, State’s flag and Western Ghat. She wears a green sari and bangles and her right foot is placed on a lotus.

Crossword+

