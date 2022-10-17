Committee recommendations on Hindi condemned

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has strongly condemned the recommendations of the Official Language Committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah and termed it a move to impose Hindi on the country.

In a press release issued on behalf of SUCI(C), Dharwad district secretary Laxman Jadagannavar has said that the recommendations of the Amit Shah-led committee has once again raked up the issue of language discrimination and imposition of Hindi language.

As per the recommendations of the committee, Hindi should be used in IIT, IIM and Central Universities as medium of instruction instead of English in Hindi States and in other regional languages in other States.

The committee has unilaterally made several other recommendations, including using Hindi as language of communication in Central government departments and organisations. SUCI(C) will strongly condemn the government’s move to encourage only one language in a federal State having many regional languages, he has said in the release. He added that it is nothing but a move to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking people of the nation.

Mr. Jadagannavar has said that the proposed move is nothing but implementation of the RSS agenda of Hindu, Hindi, Hindustan. At a time when English is being used as a window for communication, any move to impose Hindi will mean depriving the exploited classes of getting advanced education and knowledge. The policy that mother tongue should be given prominence is nothing but a ploy to impose Hindi, he has said.

SUCI(C) will urge the Union government to immediately withdraw these recommendations of Hindi imposition and bring into force dual-language policy of English and regional languages in all the States, he has said in the release.