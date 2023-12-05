HamberMenu
Committee on SEP: AIDSO activists in Mysuru put forth their demands

The activists demand that the NEP-2020 should be withdrawn completely. The closure of government schools and colleges in the name of a merger should also be withdrawn

December 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The committee that has been entrusted with the task of framing the State Education Policy organised a dialogue at the Vignana Bhavan here on Tuesday, December 5, on the framing of the new education policy in place of National Education Policy-2020.

The AIDSO Mysuru zonal student committee represented the student community of the Mysuru zone and highlighted what it called the “negative effects” of the NEP-2020 that was implemented by the previous government that eventually led to the students’ movement.

During the meeting, AIDSO emphasised the need for the government to take complete responsibility of providing education to all students, in line with the aspirations of the freedom fighters of our country, a press release said here.

AIDSO demanded that the NEP-2020 should be withdrawn completely. The closure of government schools and colleges in the name of a merger should also be withdrawn. “Vocational education provided in the name of skill development shakes the very foundation of education. It is a multi-disciplinary system that insists that all students should learn all subjects — arts students must study science subjects and science students must study commerce subjects. The multiple entry-exit system, which encourages poor students to drop out of college instead of creating an enabling environment for higher education, should be withdrawn,” the student body demanded.

The four-year degree system has created anxiety among students and lecturers. The government should strengthen public education institutions. In this regard, tax money should be allocated on priority for education, the student activists said before the committee.

Several demands were placed before the committee including that the government schools and colleges should be provided buildings and all basic facilities, including faculty.

Subhash, treasurer of the organisation’s State committee, Mysore district secretary Chandrakala, and vice president Nitin were present.

