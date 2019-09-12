Committed to singing the tune of conservation

Youngsters singing in a troupe is not uncommon, but it takes a special kind of commitment for a group to serenade the message of conservation wherever they go.

Bhoomitayi Balaga, a group of young singers, has been spreading the message of sustainable development — under the theme ‘Hadu Karnataka’ — across the State since August 24. Singer D.R. Nirmala started the group in 2007 and has been engaged in many environment-related activities through music since then.

“The main objective of our programme is to spread awareness on sustainable development and conservation of the forests and environment. We select songs that suit our theme and render them. The response from the audience has been inspiring,” said Ms. Nirmala, who performed along with her team at Dodda Kondagala village near Hassan recently.

Songs written by Kotaganahalli Ramaiah, Janardana Kesaragadde, Gollahalli Shivaprasad, H.L. Pushpa, and Vinaya Okkunda figure prominently in their programmes. Members of the troupe include Arun Kumar, Vivek, Nagesh, Hanumanth Kotnekal, Praveen, and Ravi.

They carry their own sound system wherever they go. “The idea is to travel across the State up to May 2020. So far, we have been invited by friends and well-wishers to different places for the next two to three months,” said Mr. Ravi, the team coordinator.

For all events

They perform at Ganeshotsava, marriages, religious events, and cultural gatherings. “If we are invited for a religious event, we present a couple of devotional songs and switch over to our songs that convey the message of sustainable development. We will not give up our core theme,” said Mr. Ravi.

The troupe has not fixed a remuneration for their programme. “We require a minimum amount to meet our expenses. For schools and colleges, we perform without any expectation as we want to reach out to students with our message,” said Ms. Nirmala.