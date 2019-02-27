Committed to overall development of Ballari district: D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Water Sources, who is also the district in charge, said that top priority was being accorded to generating employment opportunities and recouping the legitimate share of the State in the Tungabhadra reservoir, besides ensuring overall development of the district.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone for the Mahatma Gandhi Model Township at Mundargi locality and for the district administration office here on Tuesday.

“We have already initiated preliminary discussion on recouping the water going waste from the Tungabhadra reservoir into the river, because of reduced storage capacity, owing to accumulation of silt to an extent of 32 tmcft. Even the Andhra Pradesh government is keen in this regard. Our government has already prepared a detailed project report on storing 32 tmcft of water near Navile in Koppal district. Very soon, both the governments will sit together and initiate appropriate steps to protect the interest of farmers,” he said.

Stating that some of the small units engaged in stitching jeans were in doldrums after demonetisation and introduction of GST, Mr. Shivakumar said the State government had initiated steps to set up an apparel park in the district to increase employment opportunities.

G. Somashekar Reddy, MLA, suggested that an impounding reservoir be constructed at the Mahatma Gandhi Model Township for easy supply of drinking water.