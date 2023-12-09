Committed to make India developed nation by 2047: Joshi

December 09, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that India was progressing fast under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made a commitment to the nation to make it a developed country by 2047.

Speaking at the ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatre’ at Varur village on the outskirts of Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that all should contribute their might towards the country’s progress.

Mr. Joshi said that it was necessary that farmers got fair prices for their agricultural yield. During illness people would have to spend more money for treatment, the burden of which, however had been reduced with schemes like ‘Ayushman Bharat’, he said.

Elaborating on the various welfare schemes of the Union government, Mr. Joshi said that those who wanted to take up self employment could avail loans under MUDRA scheme.

The Union Minister called on people to take up farming using organic manures and avail various government schemes to take up organic farming. He said that under Ujjwala Yojna, people could get LPG cylinders at ₹603. Already 2.70 lakh farmers had received grants under PM Krishi Samman Nidhi, he said making an appeal to the people to avail the Union government’s schemes.

Beneficiaries of various Union government schemes including Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Credit Card, Swanidhi, MUDRA, PM Awas and others took part in the programme. On the occasion the participants were screened by the health department staff.

MLAs M.R. Patil, Mahesh Tenginakai, MLC S.V. Sankanur, Additional Director General of Information of PIB S.G. Ravindra, Chairman of KVG Bank Shrikanth Bhandiwad, Manager of Bank of Baroda Vadde Shrihari, Lead Bank Manager Prabhudev and others were present.

