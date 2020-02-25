Committed to holding mass marriages in all govt. administered temples: Kota

Belagavi

25 February 2020 22:28 IST

The State government is committed to organising mass marriages in all government administered temples as part of the Saptapadi programme, Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Tuesday.

“Initially, we thought marriages would be held only on the premises of A grade temples that receive higher amount of donations. But now, some MLAs have requested that marriages be held at B and C category temples too. We will consider that based on the revenue of those temples and the infrastructure facilities available there,” he said.

Each couple will get gifts worth around ₹55,000 that includes 80 grams of gold. The bride will get ₹10,000 and the groom ₹5,000. The marriages will be held in April and May.

Advertising

Advertising

He instructed the officers to organise at least 1,000 marriages in bigger districts like Belagavi. The district has three A grade temples — Saundatti Yallamma, Chinchali Mayakka and Godachi Veerabhadreshwar temples. They will host as many marriages as they can accommodate. We will also allow other temples to host marriages if the local MLAs cooperate, the Minister said.

Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, asked the government to create underground drainage facilities in Saundatti Yallamma temple. The government could use a part of the temple’s donations for the purpose, he suggested. The Minister said the government will take a decision on the matter considering all facts.