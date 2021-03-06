‘Committed to Bhadravati’s development’

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said he was committed to the development of Bhadravati as an industrial hub and appealed to Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara to work towards the development of the constituency, keeping aside party politics.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Raghavendra said he never discriminated against Bhadravati constituency. The Centre and State governments had taken up many projects there. “We have to work towards rejuvenating VISL and MPM so that youth will get jobs. The efforts are on to bring in investors.”

Regarding last week’s clash in Bhadravati, the Lok Sabha member said the organisers of the kabaddi event should have handled the issue sportively. “Let us do politics at the time of elections. But, now we have to give attention to the development of the constituency.”

He also commented that Mr. Sangameshwara’s conduct in the Assembly was ‘indecent’ and the Speaker had taken proper action in this regard.