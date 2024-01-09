Commissioner orders probe into allegation of police colluding with spa running prostitution racket

January 09, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The recent raid on a spa in Mahadevapura where sleuths from the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) uncovered a prostitution ring, seems to have opened a can of worms in the city police.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, while giving out details of the raid at Nirvana Spa, said the probe revealed that the spa was running a prostitution racket under the garb of offering therapeutic massages for four years now. “There are many allegations of the involvement of local police officials, which are being probed now. Action will be initiated based on the findings of the probe,” he said.

Mr. Dayananda said he has ordered all police stations to keep a tab on all spas and massage parlours in their jurisdictions and keep a check on illegal activities.

The CCB officials raided Nirvana Spa operating at Pai Layout in Mahadevapura and rescued 40 women from across the city who were involved in the prostitution racket run out of the spa on January 6.

Another racket unearthed

Meanwhile, the East Division police unearthed an online prostitution racket and arrested nine persons, including a 40-year-old woman from Turkey, who was the kingpin.

The accused from Turkey was married to a man from Bengaluru 15 years ago and had a child. After the death of her husband, she started running the prostitution racket, operating through messaging platforms Telegram and WhatsApp and roped in foreign women luring them with money. The accused approached the client through a dating club group online and booked a star hotel in Halasuru for them. The accused operated the racket not only in Bengaluru, but also in Mysuru, Chennai, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Delhi.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided the premises and arrested the accused along with eight of her associates. The police also rescued nine women from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, and from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in the country. The rescued women have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for further procedures to deport them to their respective countries, Mr. Dayananda said.

