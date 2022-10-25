Commissioner instructs officers to rectify anomalies in documents related to govt. schools

More than 1,250 schools have issues with regard to encroachment and ownership

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 25, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishal R., Commissioner for School Education and Literary, instructed officers of Shivamogga district administration to rectify anomalies in documents pertaining to over 1,250 schools. He gave this instruction at a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The school properties had issues related to encroachment and ownership among others. The Deputy Director of Public Instructions and Block Education Officers should take the issue on priority and coordinate with subordinate officers to get the properties transferred and errors on documents rectified. “Otherwise, there are chances of schools losing their properties,” he warned. Mr. Vishal suggested the district administration depute an official to monitor the repair and construction of school buildings on a regular basis.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Zilla Panchayat CEO N.D. Prakash, DDPI G.G. Suresh and others were present at the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app