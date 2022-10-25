Commissioner instructs officers to rectify anomalies in documents related to govt. schools

The Hindu Bureau October 25, 2022 21:47 IST

More than 1,250 schools have issues with regard to encroachment and ownership

Vishal R., Commissioner for School Education and Literary, instructed officers of Shivamogga district administration to rectify anomalies in documents pertaining to over 1,250 schools. He gave this instruction at a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Tuesday. The school properties had issues related to encroachment and ownership among others. The Deputy Director of Public Instructions and Block Education Officers should take the issue on priority and coordinate with subordinate officers to get the properties transferred and errors on documents rectified. “Otherwise, there are chances of schools losing their properties,” he warned. Mr. Vishal suggested the district administration depute an official to monitor the repair and construction of school buildings on a regular basis. Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Zilla Panchayat CEO N.D. Prakash, DDPI G.G. Suresh and others were present at the meeting.



