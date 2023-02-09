Commission to submit report to High Court on reappointment of safai karmacharis by Feb. 13

February 09, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Considering the ongoing agitation of safai karmacharis at Hubballi Railway Station seeking re-employment, the State Safai Karmachari Commission has decided to consider reappointment on humanitarian basis and submit a report to the High Court of Karnataka by February 13.

Speaking at a meeting of safai karmacharis held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Thursday, State Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna Kote has said that the commission has taken a decision on humanitarian basis and decided to re-appoint all those workers whose services at Hubballi Railway Station have been discontinued by the contractor, as part of rehabilitation.

He said that a report on the re-appointment of safai karmacharis will be submitted to the High Court by February 13. He said that the tussle actually is between the contractor and the workers and as per an agreement, it is the contractor’s discretion to decide on the number of workers to be deployed for work.

Mr. Kote said that the High Court has asked the commission to look into the grievances of the safai karmacharis and submit a detailed report to it. Accordingly, a meeting of officials of the district administration and South Western Railway was held and a decision has been taken, he said.

Counsel for the cleaning workers Ramesh referred to the various charges against the contractor and the problems being faced by the workers. He said that the issues have been brought to the notice of the chief labour officer of South Western Railway and he is looking into the allegations of workers.

He said that the contractor, Lucknow-based Kings Security Agency, has not paid ESI, PF, minimum wages and bonus to cleaning workers and also it does not have a valid permit to hire cleaning workers on contract basis.

Mr. Kote said that the commission has directed re-appointment of the 40 cleaning workers and the report on re-appointment will be submitted to court.

Subsequently, Mr. Kote reviewed the progress of welfare programmes for the pourakarmikas of the municipal corporation and assured them that he will look into their complaints.