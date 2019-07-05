Commission to conduct hearings in 150 districts

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will submit a detailed report on child rights violation to the Union government after conducting special Bench sittings in 150 districts across the country, NCPCR member R.G. Anand said.

Addressing presspersons after inaugurating the special sitting here on Friday, Dr. Anand said that the commission has conducted four special sittings in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana and on-spot enquiries were held in 500 cases.

The commission has directed to take action against the persons concerned in 337 of them, he added.

Child marriages

Pragna Paronde, NCPCR member, claimed that the commission had successfully prevented 800 child marriages in the last three months.

The commission has instructed officials of various departments to maintain cleanliness on school campuses and effectively implement the ICDS programme at anganwadis.

KSCPCR chairman Anthony Sebastian, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang were present.