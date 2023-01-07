Commission pitches for shifting some OBC communities to EWS quota bracket

January 07, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid the clamour for increasing reservation from various castes and sub-castes in the State, the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission has pitched for fresh categorisation of castes. It has, among other recommendations in its interim report submitted to the government, suggested shifting some castes out of the OBC pool to the two newly formed EWS category which has 10% reservation.

Already, the commission’s recommendation has led to the government’s announcement after the last Cabinet meeting in Belagavi on creation of new categories of 2C and 2D for Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, two powerful communities in the State.

Last reclassification in 2002

The commission has proposed to re-classify the backward classes list as per the provision under Rule 11 of the Backward Classes Commission Act, 1995. Since the last re-classification was done in 2002, it had decided to revisit the issue, said the commission’s interim report to the government, which is part of the Cabinet note. The rule provides for a re-classification of the list once in 10 years that could mean exclusion of castes that cease to be backward class or inclusion of new caste in backward class.

“It is possible to shift several castes listed under backward classes to the EWS category to make use of the 10% reservation. The government has to study the possibility of keeping economic conditions as the yardstick to move the castes from backward classes to EWS category,” said the Cabinet note.

The note quoted the commission’s recommendation that said if some castes listed in backward classes are moved to the EWS, the remaining castes in the backward classes will be left with more reservation within the available quota. The commission has also recommended to the government that it should consider re-classification or transfer of some castes from backward classes to the EWS quota. “This will help serve social justice. The State government can provide up to 10% reservation under the EWS quota and it has the responsibility to create opportunities,” the commission has opined.

600 listed now

Currently, communities in over 600 castes and sub-castes listed in backward classes receive a total of 32% reservation in Karnataka. While the backward classes are currently categorised broadly as ‘backward’, ‘more backward’, and ‘most backward’, the commission has recommended the introduction of two broad reference categories of ‘more backward’ and ‘most backward’ to categorise backward classes. It has suggested Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats to be included under ‘more backward’.