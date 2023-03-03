Commission percentage has increased from 40% to 60%: Siddaramaiah

March 03, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Continuing the tirade against the BJP government in Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that with elections round the corner, the corruption percentage in the State had increased from 40% to 60%.

Addressing a mega ‘Praja Dhwani Rally’ at Kadapa Maidan in Dharwad on Friday late evening, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the wealth so amassed by BJP leaders through corruption was being used to distribute among the voters during the election as their Hindutva ploy had failed to make the desired impact.

Mr. Siddramaiah called on the people to compare the promises made by both BJP and Congress and how many of them had Congress fulfilled after coming to power previously and what BJP had done in this regard. He appealed to them to vote on the basis of number of promises fulfilled and decide which party should come to power.

Growing prices of essential commodities

On the growing prices of essential commodities, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the anti-people policies of the BJP government had hit the poor and middle class hard. “This government is sucking people’s blood and deserves to be shunted out,” he said.

Debt trap

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of pushing the state into a debt trap. He said the State’s borrowings had increased from ₹2.42 lakh crore in 2018 to ₹5.64 lakh crore in 2023. As a result every year, ₹56,000 crore was being paid as interest towards the loan, he said.

Chiding the CM for seeking proof of corruption, Mr. Siddaramaiah said for the first time in the history of the State the association of contractors wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the menace of 40% commission and in his death note contractor Santosh Patil directly pointed a finger towards a Minister. “If this is not proof, then what else do they want,” he sought to know.

Blaming former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy for the fall of JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the State, he said that it was Mr. Kumaraswamy’s complacency and non-availability that led to the poaching of 17 MLAs by BJP. The Congress had aligned with JD(S) to keep the communal BJP out of power, but he betrayed the people and allowed BJP to form government through dubious means. He also sought to know the source of crores of money spent for poaching the MLAs.

Mr. Siddaramaiah appealed to the people to vote for Congress for implementation of welfare schemes and overall development of the State. A host of Congress leaders took part in the rally.