Commission of inquiry into MUDA ‘scam’ only to safeguard CM’s interests, says HDK

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that the State government had ordered a commission of inquiry into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam only to safeguard Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s interests.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Kumaraswamy was dismissive about the inquiry headed by retired High Court judge P.N. Desai into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA under the 50:50 scheme.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi too had been allotted about 14 sites by MUDA in Vijaynagar layout in Mysuru in lieu of her land in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru that had been used for development of Devanur layout.

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged irregularities in the past transactions of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land that was gifted to Ms. Parvathi by her brother Mallikarjunswamy.

The Union Minister not only questioned the legality of the denotification of land belonging to a person, who was already dead, but also the decision of then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, who had permitted the conversion of land from agriculture to residential after the layout was developed and sites had been allotted.

Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know the legality of the denotification of a piece of land even after MUDA had deposited the compensation amount in the court. Also, he sought to know how the government could denotify the land belonging to one Ninga even though he had died.

He alleged that Mr. Mallikarjunswamy had purchased the 3 acres and 16 of land from Mr. Ninga’s son Devaraju in 2004 even though the Devanur layout had already been formed by the MUDA in 2002-03 on the piece of land.

He also questioned how could the then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru approve the conversion of land from agriculture to residential when a layout had already been formed. “Didn’t anybody conduct a spot inspection?,” he said, while claiming a residential layout already existed on the piece of land.

With regard to an allegation that he had also been allotted a site by MUDA, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to clarify that he had applied for an industrial site in 1984 when he was into film distribution and had an office in Nazarbad area in Mysuru. Though he claimed to have paid ₹37,000 for the site about 40 years ago, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was yet to be allotted a site by the MUDA.

He claimed to have reminded MUDA once in 2000 and again in 2017 when he was not in power. But, he had not yet been given the site, Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed. Though he could have got possession of the allotted site when was the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed he had not taken any such step.