Commercial Taxes Commissionerate, Chamber of Commerce and Industries to launch drive against fake registration

May 15, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Joint Commissionerate of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) and the Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries will, along with the Association of Tax Practitioners, launch a drive against fake registration under GST rules.

This followed a message that was widely circulated on social media about the registration of trade and business houses. Some tax practitioners were worried about the veracity of the message and sought a clarification from officers, only to learn that it was genuine.

Officers said that it was an all-India drive aimed at rooting out fake registrations. They said that officers will visit select premises that have some pending issues with SGST registration.

The issues include fewer cash ledger payments, registration premises that are doubtful of being in existence, fake or bill trading cases, more payment of GST through ITC, additional premises that have not been declared, but have a large stock stored, contractors/builders who have not registered their additional place of business.

And, businesses that are genuine will not be disturbed unless they are found to be engaging in unlawful acts or gains. The visits will start on Tuesday. It will go on for two months.

Offenders will be strictly dealt with. Action is informative and is in response to the latest CGST circulars, officers said.

The issue of some elements misusing the identity of other persons to obtain fake or bogus registration under GST, with intention to defraud the Exchequer, was raised at a recent meting of officers in New Delhi.

It was felt that such fake or non-genuine registrations were being used to fraudulently pass on input tax credits to unscrupulous recipients by issuing invoices without any underlying supply of goods or services or both. This menace of fake registrations and issuance of bogus invoices for passing off fake ITC has become a serious problem, wherein fraudulent people engage in dubious and complex transactions, causing revenue loss to the government.

Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Hemendra Porwal, secretary Swapnil Shah, Taxation Committee Chairman Vijay Daragshetti, editor Rohit Kapadia, Civic Committee Chairman Sudhir Chougle, Director C.C. Hondatkatti, Taxation Consultant Anil Kundap, Arvind Jain and others were present.