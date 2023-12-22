GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commercial interests replacing professionalism and social concern in media, laments Siddaramaiah

December 22, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Commercial interests had replaced professionalism and social concern in the field of media, lamented Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Patrika Bhavan and Training Centre of Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) on nine guntas of Civic Amenities site allotted to the Association in KNS layout at Chamundi foothills on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah regretted the fall in standards of journalism with the media industry forgetting its responsibilities.

He cited examples of disproportionate media coverage accorded to incidents like a crow sitting on his car, superstitious beliefs on Chief Ministers losing their post after visiting Chamarajanagar and quarrels between a husband and wife.

He also criticised the reports appearing in the media based on “guesswork” while taking potshots at “reaction journalism” in which reporters seek reactions from newsmakers to statements made by others.

In this context, Mr. Siddaramaiah lauded the MDJA for proposing to start a Training Centre for young journalists.

He attributed the poor standards of journalism to people entering the field without proper qualifications. Emphasizing the need for professionalism in whatever field people took, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the journalists to ponder if the news they were providing to the people will benefit the society or not.

Earlier, he called upon the journalists to ensure that their news is objective and factual. “Only if the news is objective and factual can you create awareness and bring about change in the society,” he said.

Calling upon the media to work towards removing social inequities, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the society was riven with imbalances and it was the duty of the journalists to expose the inequalities in the society. And whether efforts were being made to remove such inequalities and if not raise questions over why efforts in the direction had not been taken up.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also found fault with the media for giving respect to even people, who speak against whatever the Constitution says.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the media is the fourth pillar of democracy. “If democracy is to succeed, there should be freedom of speech and expression”, he said.

Whenever media houses come out with critical reports against him, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that he never calls them and questions them about the same. “That is because I believe in freedom of speech and expression”, he said.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, MDJA president S.T. Ravi Kumar, MDJA general secretary M. Subramanya, and Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) president Shivanand Tagadur were present on the occasion.

