Comments expunged

Following an application filed by the State’s prosecution for expunging certain comments made on the conduct of a complainant in a rape case, Justice Krishna S. Dixit of the Karnataka High Court has expunged four lines of the judgment of June 24 in which bail was granted to the accused.

The expunged lines are: “...explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman; that is not the way our women react when they are ravished.”

The prosecution had stated that the comments made were likely to influence the investigation and trial. The counsel for the accused did not object to expunging the comments.

The prosecution had moved the application for expunging the remarks after a host of women rights organisations, led by historian Ramachandra Guha, wrote an open letter taking objection to the articulation made in the case.