‘Commenting on Cabinet expansion may cost me my portfolio’

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday said he could lose his portfolio if he publicly comments on the proposed Cabinet expansion.
When reporters approached Mr. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, for his comments on the issue, he said he is not authorised to speak on it.
He told reporters that he had the permission to campaign in elections and even predict on the outcome of the by-elections. But, he said he is not empowered to comment on Cabinet expansion. “If I talk about the Cabinet expansion, I may lose my portfolio.”
Mr. Somashekar said the BJP will emerge victorious in both Sira and R.R. Nagar, where by-elections were held on Tuesday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath