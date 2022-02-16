Congress demands sacking of Minister, wants him booked for sedition

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar almost came to blows in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, when the former made a remark about the latter during a heated discussion on the recent controversial remark on the national flag by the Minister. The day also saw the Legislative Council plunging into commotion over the issue.

In the Assembly, Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Eshwarappa got into a verbal duel during the discussion on the latter's recent remark that the saffron flag (bhagwa dwaja) could replace the tricolour at the Red Fort in future.

While Mr. Shivakumar called Mr. Eshwarappa “anti-national” for his remark on the national flag, the Minister said that the Congress leader had “gone to jail for looting the country’s assets”.

‘Book under sedition law’

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who sought to move an adjournment motion on the national flag issue, demanded dismissal of Mr. Eshwarappa from the Cabinet. Mr. Siddaramaiah demanded that the Government book a case against him under the sedition law.

Law and Parliament Minister J.C. Madhuswamy insisted that Mr. Eshwarappa had not insulted the national flag. “Mr. Eshwarappa was asked by mediapersons if a saffron flag would be hoisted on the Red Fort. In response, he said ‘maybe one day’.”

When Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri allowed Mr. Eshwarappa to reply on the matter, Mr. Shivakumar came to Mr. Siddaramaiah and told him, “We should not allow him to speak.” Irked by this, Mr. Eshwarappa shot back, “This (the House) is not your father’s property.”

This remark enraged Mr. Shivakumar, who went towards Mr. Eshwarappa, and they got into a heated exchange of words, just short of coming to blows. Marshals rushed to the well of the House to separate the two members.

As the Opposition and ruling party members engaged in an exchange of words, the Speaker told his staff not to record the proceedings and switch off the mikes and adjourned the House.

‘Violating flag code’

When the session resumed, Congress members held a protest in the well with over a dozen national flags. BJP members took exception to this and termed the act of using the national flag for the protest as an “insult to the national flag”. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of violating the flag code. “Congress members have disrespected the national flag by misusing it for their party protest,” he maintained.

The Speaker also rejected the Congress leaders’ notice for discussing Mr. Eshwarappa’s remarks under the adjournment motion and asked the protesting members to desist from using the national flag. When they did not heed to his repeated requests, he adjourned the House for the day.

In the Council, while Congress moved an adjournment motion against the senior Minister and sought stringent action against him, the BJP vehemently denied any wrong on part of Mr. Eshwarappa.

The Leader of Opposition B.K. Hariprasad said that the Governor and the Chief Minister had remained silent on the issue, and action should be initiated against the Minister under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which entail imprisonment that can extend up to three years and fine or both. “Sedition cases have been booked against Disha Ravi and also farmers who hoisted farmers’ flag at the Red Fort. Book sedition case against the Minister,” he said. “The RSS and the Sangh Parivar have not accepted the tricolour as the national flag. The RSS did not hoist the national flag for 57 years,” Mr. Hariprasad said, even as the BJP members opposed it.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the full text of what Mr. Eshwarappa said has to be read. "He has commented on the future and has shown the highest respect to the flag. There is no sufficient material on disputed facts," he said. The House plunged into a din after Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti rejected the adoption of the motion and it was eventually adjourned.