Commemorative volume on writer Hadagali released

The contribution of Kannada lecturer and writer Jinadatta Hadagali to the literary world and his service in the literary circle of Dharwad was remembered through the release of a commemorative volume ‘Sneha Sindhu’ in Dharwad on Sunday.

Releasing the commemorative volume at the felicitation programme held at JSS Sannidhi Kalakshetra in Dharwad on Sunday, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly and MLA Arvind Bellad lauded the contribution of Prof. Jinadatta Hadagali and said he had played a significant role in spreading the literary treasure of Dharwad.

Speaking on the commemorative volume, scholar Viranna Rajur described Prof. Hadagali as a rare teacher who had imbibed the qualities of both oration and writing. “He is a committed organiser who works by taking everyone in to confidence. The literary service of Prof. Hadagali in the last four decades in Dharwad is a record of sorts,” he said, adding that the commemorative comprising of seven parts and 109 articles could be a reference book.

Releasing the collection of poems ‘Bhaava Taranga’ penned by Sujata Jinadatta Hadagali, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass communication, Onkar Kakade said that the poetry collection was a whirlpool of different emotions.

The president of Dharwad district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi, Y.M. Bhajantri and others spoke.

Prof. Hadagali termed the felicitation as a fruit of his honesty and continuous efforts. He termed Dharwad as a holy land which had given everything to him.

Presiding over the function, the secretary of Janata Shikshana Samiti Ajit Prasad said that through his work, Prof. Hadagali had become a role model. Sri Prabhu Channabasava Swami of Athani Motagi Mutt delivered a discourse. The programme concluded with Hindustani and folk music. Earlier in the day, resourcepersons spoke on the literary works of Prof. Hadagali in various sessions.